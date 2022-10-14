FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A divided jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the rest of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

“This is insane. Everyone knows, right?” Chen Wang, the cousin of 14-year-old shooting victim Peter Wang, yelled during a news conference after the decision was read. “We need justice.”

Tags

Recommended for you