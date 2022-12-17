COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A judge dismissed the 2021 kidnapping case against the Colorado gay nightclub shooter, even though she had previously raised concerns about the defendant stockpiling weapons and explosives and planning a shootout, court transcripts obtained Friday by The Associated Press reveal.

Relatives, including the grandparents who claimed to have been kidnapped, had also told Judge Robin Chittum in August last year about Anderson Aldrich’s struggles with mental illness during a hearing at which the judge said Aldrich needed treatment or “it’s going to be so bad,” according to the documents.

Tags

Recommended for you