IDAHO
Russ Fulcher (R), no to both articles
Michael K. Simpson (R), no to both articles
WASHINGTON
Suzan K. DelBene (D), yes to both articles
Rick Larsen (D), yes to both articles
Jaime Herrera Beutler (R), no to both articles
Dan Newhouse (R), no to both articles
Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R), no to both articles
Derek Kilmer (D), yes to both articles
Pramila Jayapal (D), yes to both articles
Kim Schrier (D), yes to both articles
Adam Smith (D), yes to both articles
Denny Heck (D), yes to both articles