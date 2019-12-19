IDAHO

Russ Fulcher (R), no to both articles

Michael K. Simpson (R), no to both articles

WASHINGTON

Suzan K. DelBene (D), yes to both articles

Rick Larsen (D), yes to both articles

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R), no to both articles

Dan Newhouse (R), no to both articles

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R), no to both articles

Derek Kilmer (D), yes to both articles

Pramila Jayapal (D), yes to both articles

Kim Schrier (D), yes to both articles

Adam Smith (D), yes to both articles

Denny Heck (D), yes to both articles

