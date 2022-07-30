WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House passed a bill Friday that would ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines, for the first time since a similar ban lapsed in 2004.

The 217-213 vote saw seven members cross party lines, but Democrats still overcame objections from Republicans, who argued it infringes on Second Amendment rights. Five Democrats voted against the bill, and two Republicans voted for it.

Tags

Recommended for you