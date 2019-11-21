House panel backs change in pot policy

FILE - This Nov. 13, 2019 file photo shows patrons smoking marijuana at Lowell's Original Cannabis Cafe, a legal marijuana establishment, in Los Angeles. A divided House panel has endorsed a proposal to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level. Groups supporting an end to the national prohibition on pot call the 24-10 vote by the House Judiciary Committee historic. However, even if passed in the House, the proposal faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)