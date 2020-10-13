Health care at center of Barrett’s confirmation hearing

Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.