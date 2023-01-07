Hawaiian volcano is spectacular

This photo provided by EpicLava shows the eruption inside the summit crater of the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava "waves" but no Big Island communities are in danger. (John Tarson/EpicLava via AP)

 AP John Tarson

HONOLULU — Lava from Kilauea spurted high into the air and spread out across about 300 acres of the Hawaii volcano’s summit crater floor, creating a spectacular sight as the mountain began erupting again after a few weeks’ hiatus.

Jillian Marohnic said the pool of lava that formed inside Halemaumau Crater was “the most beautiful” she had ever seen in her 25 years of watching the volcano.

