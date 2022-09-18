Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are blamed for spawning a killer

In this file photo, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Public Defender Melisa McNeill before a pre-trial hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, on four criminal counts stemming from his alleged attack on a Broward jail guard in November 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

 Amy Beth Bennett

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The warnings are bold on alcohol labels: If you are pregnant, consuming alcohol could cause serious health problems for your baby.

But pregnant women have been consuming alcohol for centuries. So how serious are those resulting health problems?

