SAVAGE, Minn. — A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges.

The warning signs — strikingly similar to the circumstances that preceded the shooting at Colorado’s Club Q last month — prompted a monthslong federal investigation into River William Smith, and resulted in a far different outcome.

