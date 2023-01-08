Explainer: New drug seems to slow Alzheimer’s, but comes with caveats

On Friday, U.S. health officials approved Leqembi, a new Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease. 

 Eisai via AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new Alzheimer’s drug is hitting the market — the first with clear-cut evidence that it can slow, by several months, the mind-robbing disease.

It’s a long-needed new treatment, but experts also are voicing a lot of caution: The drug isn’t a cure, it’s only intended for early-stage patients, requires IV doses every two weeks, and comes with some safety concerns.

Tags

Recommended for you