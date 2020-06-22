Experts: First wave isn’t over; second is still coming

FILE - In this Thursday, May 28, 2020 file photo, a fence outside Brooklyn's Green-Wood Cemetery is adorned with tributes to victims of COVID-19 in New York. The memorial is part of the Naming the Lost project which attempts to humanize the victims who are often just listed as statistics. The wall features banners that say "Naming the Lost" in six languages — English, Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, Hebrew, and Bengali. Some worry a large new wave of coronavirus might occur in the fall or winter of 2020 — after schools reopen, the weather turns colder and less humid, and people huddle inside more. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)