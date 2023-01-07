Drought, war drove global food prices to record high

Huts made of branches and cloth provide shelter to Somalis displaced by drought on the outskirts outskirts of Dollow, Somalia, Sept. 19, 2022. Elections, coups, disease outbreaks and extreme weather are some of the main events that occurred across Africa in 2022. Experts say the climate crisis is hitting Africa “first and hardest.” Kevin Mugenya, a senior food security advisor for Mercy Corps said the continent of 54 countries and 1.3 billion people is facing “a catastrophic global food crisis” that “will worsen if actors do not act quickly.” (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

 AP Jerome Delay

ROME — Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oils were the highest on record last year even after falling for nine months in a row, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said, as Russia’s war in Ukraine, drought and other factors drove up inflation and worsened hunger worldwide.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly traded food commodities, dipped by 1.9% in December from a month earlier, the Rome-based organization said Friday. For the whole year, it averaged 143.7 points, more than 14% above the 2021 average, which also saw large increases.

