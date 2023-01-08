Disturbing discovery: Most mass attacks happen at home

Two sisters react during a news conference Thursday about the killing of a family in Enoch, Utah, last week. A man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife, then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.

 Ben B. Braun/Deseret News via AP

ENOCH, Utah — City leaders in a small Utah town choked up last week as they expressed shock after a murder-suicide carried out by a fellow church member left eight people dead in their close-knit community, including five children who were classmates with their kids.

Though shocking, family mass killings are an all-too-common tragedy across the country. They’ve happened nearly every 3.5 weeks for the last two decades on average, according to a database compiled by USA Today, The Associated Press and Northeastern University.

