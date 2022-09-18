Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are blamed for spawning a killer

In this file photo, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Public Defender Melisa McNeill before a pre-trial hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, on four criminal counts stemming from his alleged attack on a Broward jail guard in November 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

 Amy Beth Bennett

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The sudden end of the defense case in the Parkland mass shooting trial last week drew criticism of and from the presiding judge, temporarily overshadowing the biggest question at issue — was enough evidence presented to convince a jury to spare the defendant’s life?

It’s impossible to say for sure — juries are notoriously unpredictable. But at least one expert, and some trial observers, say they wouldn’t be surprised if the jury in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting case were to show mercy toward confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz.

