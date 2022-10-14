Citing surge in demand, Missouri clinics offering free vasectomies

This Oct. 2022 photo shows Denny Dalliance. Dalliance had long worried about what would happen if he fathered a child because his job as a truck driver keeps him away from home most of the week. But after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the 31-year-old Independence, Missouri, man decided it was time to take action and jumped at the chance to sign up for a free vasectomy.

 AP Uncredited

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Denny Dalliance had long worried about what would happen if he fathered a child because his job as a truck driver keeps him away from home most of the week.

But after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the 31-year-old Independence, Mo., man decided it was time to take action — and jumped at the chance to sign up for a free vasectomy.

Tags

Recommended for you