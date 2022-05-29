A view of flip fops and sandals on the street, following a stampede in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Police say a stampede at a church charity event in southern Nigeria has left at least 31 people dead and seven injured. One witness said the dead included a pregnant woman and “many children.” Police said the stampede took place at an annual “Shop for Free” program organized by the Kings Assembly Pentecostal church in Rivers state. Such events are common in Nigeria, (AP Photo)
Flip fops and sandals were among debris left on the street following a deadly stampede Saturday in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.
ABUJA, Nigeria — A stampede Saturday at a church charity event in southern Nigeria left 31 people dead and seven injured, police told The Associated Press, a shocking development at a program that aimed to offer hope to the needy. One witness said the dead included a pregnant woman and many children.
The stampede at the event organized by the Kings Assembly Pentecostal church in Rivers state involved people who came to the church’s annual “Shop for Free” charity program, according to Grace Iringe-Koko, a police spokeswoman.
Such events are common in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, where more than 80 million people live in poverty, according to government statistics.
Saturday’s charity program was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. but dozens arrived as early as 5 a.m. to secure their place in line, Iringe-Koko said. Somehow the locked gate was broken open, creating a stampede, she said.
Dozens of residents later thronged the scene, mourning the dead and offering any assistance they could to emergency workers.
One witness who only identified himself as Daniel said “there were so many children” among the dead. Five of the dead children were from one mother, he told the AP, adding that a pregnant woman also lost her life.
Some church members were attacked and injured by relatives of the victims after the stampede, according to witness Christopher Eze.