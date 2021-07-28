Today is Wednesday, July 28, the 209th day of 2021. There are 156 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 28, 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.
Also on this date:
In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren’t scheduled to receive until 1945.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.
In 1945, the U.S. Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89-2. ... A U.S. Army bomber crashed into the 79th floor of New York’s Empire State Building, killing 14 people.
In 1984, the Los Angeles Summer Olympics opened.
In 1989, Israeli commandos abducted a pro-Iranian Shiite Muslim cleric, Sheik Abdul-Karim Obeid, from his home in south Lebanon. (He was released in January 2004 as part of a prisoner swap.)
In 1995, a jury in Union, S.C., rejected the death penalty for Susan Smith, sentencing her to life in prison for drowning her two young sons (Smith will be eligible for parole in 2024).
Fun fact
The tongue of a giraffe is a dark black or purple color due to the extra melanin in it, which protects the tongue from getting sunburn. This is a necessity since their tongues are as long as 2 feet and exposed from eating nearly 12 hours a day.
— Merriam-Webster
That’s punny
I was just looking at my ceiling. Not sure if it’s the best ceiling in the world, but it’s definitely up there.
Trending words
“Guttural:” adjective; (GUTT-uh-rul). Definition: Articulated in the throat: velar, or being or marked by utterance that is strange, unpleasant or disagreeable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Darryl Hickman is 90. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 80. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 78. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 76. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 75. Actor Linda Kelsey is 75. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 74. Actor Sally Struthers is 74. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 72. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 67. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 64. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 60. Actor Michael Hayden is 58. Actor Lori Loughlin is 57. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 56. Former hockey player Garth Snow is 52. Actor Elizabeth Berkley is 49. Singer Afroman is 47. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 45. Actor John David Washington is 37. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 36. Actor Dustin Milligan is 36. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 35. Rapper Soulja Boy is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.