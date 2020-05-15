Today is Friday, May 15, the 136th day of 2020. There are 230 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 15, 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
Also on this date:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed an act establishing the Department of Agriculture.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure creating the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, whose members came to be known as WACs. ... Wartime gasoline rationing went into effect in 17 Eastern states, limiting sales to three gallons a week for non-essential vehicles.
Fun fact
A mosquito’s proboscis has six needles, two of which have 47 sharp edges on their tips to help cut through skin and even protective layers of clothing in order to suck your blood.
Fitness factoids
1. According to a number of research studies, sitting for long periods of time puts you at risk of dangerous illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes, even if you are otherwise physically active.
2. Studies have shown that exercise, when not combined with dietary changes, does very little in respect to losing weight.
3. A study of people training for a marathon in New York found that regular exercise improves people’s goal-setting, organization and discipline.
Trending words
“Decoupage:” noun; (day-koo-PAHZH). Definition: The art of decorating surfaces by applying cutouts (as of paper) and then coating with usually several layers of finish (such as lacquer or varnish).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 84. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 84. Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is 83. Singer Trini Lopez is 83. Singer Lenny Welch is 82. Actress-singer Lainie Kazan is 78. Actress Gunilla Hutton is 78. Country singer K.T. Oslin is 78. Actor Chazz Palminteri is 74. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is 72. Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 72. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 67. Musician-composer Mike Oldfield is 67. Rapper Grandmaster Melle Mel is 59. Actress Brenda Bakke is 57. Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 51. Actor Brad Rowe is 50. Actor David Charvet is 48. Actor Russell Hornsby is 46. Rock musician Ahmet Zappa is 46. Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 42. Actor David Krumholtz is 42. Rock musician David Hartley (The War on Drugs) is 40. Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler is 39. Actress Alexandra Breckenridge is 38. Rock musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 38. Rock musician Nick Perri is 36. Tennis player Andy Murray is 33.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.