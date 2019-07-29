Today is Monday, July 29, the 210th day of 2019. There are 155 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 29, 1981, Britain’s Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in a glittering ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. (The couple divorced in 1996.)
Also on this date:
- In 1914, transcontinental telephone service in the U.S. became operational with the first test conversation between New York and San Francisco. Massachusetts’ Cape Cod Canal, offering a shortcut across the base of the peninsula, was officially opened to shipping traffic.
- In 1921, Adolf Hitler became the leader (“fuehrer”) of the National Socialist German Workers Party.
- In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.
Fun fact
A swarm of 20,000 bees once followed a car for two days because their queen was trapped inside the car.
These three tweets
1. Me: “I can’t carry this heavy suitcase.”
Him: “I’ve seen you carry in a dozen bags of groceries at once.”
Me: “That’s different, that’s food.”
@Darlainky
2. Mom: “Where are you?”
Me: “Mumbai.”
Mom: “Don’t you hang up on me!”
@ThugRaccoons
3. I don’t cheat on my diet by eating pizza, I cheat on my pizza by going on a diet.
@RunOldMan
Trending words
“Motley:” adjective; (mot·ley). Definition: Variegated in color, or made up of many different people or things.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker is 87. Actor Robert Fuller is 86. Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 83. Actor David Warner is 78. Actress Roz Kelly is 77. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 73. Actor Mike Starr is 69. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 66. Style guru Tim Gunn is 66. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 66. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 66. Actor Kevin Chapman is 57. Actress Alexandra Paul is 56. Actor/comedian Dean Haglund is 54. Country singer Martina McBride is 53. Rock musician Chris Gorman is 52. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 51. Actor Tim Omundson is 50. Actor Ato Essandoh is 47. Actor Wil Wheaton is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 46. Country singer-songwriter James Otto is 46. Actor Stephen Dorff is 46. Actor Josh Radnor is 45. Hip-hop DJ/music producer Danger Mouse is 42. Actress Rachel Miner is 39. Actress Allison Mack is 37. Actress Kaitlyn Black is 36. Actor Matt Prokop is 29. Actress Cait Fairbanks is 26.
