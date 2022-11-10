Today is Thursday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2022. There are 51 days left in the year.
Today is Thursday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2022. There are 51 days left in the year.
On Nov. 10, 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.
Also on this date:
In 1871, journalist-explorer Henry M. Stanley found Scottish missionary David Livingstone, who had not been heard from for years, near Lake Tanganyika in central Africa.
In 1919, the American Legion opened its first national convention in Minneapolis.
In 1928, Hirohito was enthroned as Emperor of Japan.
In 1944, during World War II, the ammunition ship USS Mount Hood (AE-11) exploded while moored at the Manus Naval Base in the Admiralty Islands in the South Pacific, leaving 45 confirmed dead and 327 missing and presumed dead.
In 1954, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, depicting the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945, was dedicated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Arlington, Va.
Fun fact
The rose is the U.S. National Flower.
Record setters
The largest freshwater chelonian ever was Stupendemys geographicus, a prehistoric species of freshwater side-necked turtle that lived approximately 13 million to 7 million years ago, during the Miocene period. It grew as much as 13 feet long and weighed 1.4 tons.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Serendipity:” noun; (sair-un-DIP-uh-tee). Definition: Luck that takes the form of finding valuable or pleasant things that are not looked for.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Blues singer Bobby Rush is 88. Actor Albert Hall is 85. Country singer Donna Fargo is 81. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 79. Lyricist Tim Rice is 78. Actor Jack Scalia is 72. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 67. Actor Matt Craven is 66. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 66. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 63. Author Neil Gaiman is 62. Actor Vanessa Angel is 59. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 59. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 59. Actor Michael Jai White is 58. Country singer Chris Cagle is 54. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 54. Actor Ellen Pompeo is 53. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 52. Rapper U-God is 52. Rapper-producer Warren G is 52. Actor Walton Goggins is 51. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 48. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 47. Rapper Eve is 44. Rock musician Chris Joannou (Silverchair) is 43. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 40. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 39. Actor Josh Peck is 36. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 32. Actor Genevieve Buechner is 31. Actor Zoey Deutch is 28. Actor Kiernan Shipka is 23. Actor Mackenzie Foy is 22.
