Today is Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 312th day of 2022. There are 53 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 8, 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the “Beer-Hall Putsch.”
Also on this date:
In 1793, the Louvre began admitting the public, even though the French museum had been officially open since August.
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln won reelection as he defeated Democratic challenger George B. McClellan.
In 1889, Montana became the 41st state.
In 1935, the movies “Mutiny on the Bounty,” starring Clark Gable and Charles Laughton, and “A Night at the Opera,” starring the Marx Brothers, premiered in New York.
In 1942, Operation Torch, resulting in an Allied victory, began during World War II as U.S. and British forces landed in French North Africa.
In 1950, during the Korean War, the first jet-plane battle took place as U.S. Air Force Lt. Russell J. Brown shot down a North Korean MiG-15.
In 1966, Republican Ronald Reagan was elected governor of California, defeating Democratic incumbent Pat Brown.
Fun fact
Cows have 25,000 taste buds.
Riddle me this
Who won the skeleton beauty contest?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Abandon:” noun; (uh-BAN-dun). Definition: A feeling or attitude of wild or complete freedom.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Alain Delon is 87. Singer-actor Bonnie Bramlett is 78. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 73. TV personality Mary Hart is 72. Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 70. Actor Alfre Woodard is 70. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 68. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro is 68. Rock musician Pearl Thompson (The Cure) is 65. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 61. Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 56. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 55. Actor Parker Posey is 54. Actor Roxana Zal is 53. Singer Diana King is 52. Actor Gonzalo Menendez is 51. Rock musician Scott Devendorf (The National) is 50. Actor Gretchen Mol is 50. ABC News anchor David Muir is 49. Actor Matthew Rhys is 48. Actor Tara Reid is 47. Country singer Bucky Covington is 45. Actor Dania Ramirez is 43. Actor Azura Skye is 41. Actor Chris Rankin is 39.
Riddle answer: No body.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
