Today is Sunday, May 29, the 149th day of 2022. There are 216 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 29, 1988, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened their historic summit in Moscow.
Also on this date:
In 1765, Patrick Henry denounced the Stamp Act before Virginia’s House of Burgesses.
In 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th original colony to ratify the United States Constitution.
In 1914, the Canadian ocean liner RMS Empress of Ireland sank in the St. Lawrence River in eastern Quebec after colliding with the Norwegian cargo ship SS Storstad; of the 1,477 people on board the Empress of Ireland, 1,012 died. (The Storstad sustained only minor damage.)
In 1953, Mount Everest was conquered as Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tensing Norgay of Nepal became the first climbers to reach the summit.
In 1977, Janet Guthrie became the first woman to race in the Indianapolis 500, finishing in 29th place (the winner was A.J. Foyt).
In 1985, 39 people were killed at the European Cup Final in Brussels, Belgium, when rioting broke out and a wall separating British and Italian soccer fans collapsed.
Fun fact
The modern-day cowboy hat dates back to 1865, when hatmaker John B. Stetson built its prototype.
Just for laughs
What did one hat say to the other?
You wait here, I’ll go on a head.
Trending words
“Fetter:” noun; (FET-er). Definition: A chain or shackle for the feet; also used figuratively to refer to something that confines or restrains someone in some way.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent is 84. Actor Helmut Berger is 78. Actor Anthony Geary is 75. Actor Cotter Smith is 73. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 72. Movie composer Danny Elfman is 69. Singer LaToya Jackson is 66. Actor Ted Levine is 65. Actor Annette Bening is 64. Actor Rupert Everett is 63. Actor Adrian Paul is 63. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 61. Actor Lisa Whelchel is 59. Actor Tracey Bregman is 59. Rock musician Noel Gallagher is 55. Actor Anthony Azizi is 53. Rock musician Chan Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 53. Actor Laverne Cox is 50. Rock musician Mark Lee (Third Day) is 49. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“The Boondocks”) is 48. Singer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls) is 47. Latin singer Fonseca is 43. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception”; “Dr. Ken”) is 41. NBA player Carmelo Anthony is 38. Actor Billy Flynn is 37. Actor Blake Foster is 37. Actor Riley Keough is 33. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith is 33. Actor Kristen Alderson is 31. Actor Lorelei Linklater is 29.
