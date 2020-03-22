Today is Sunday, March 22, the 82nd day of 2020. There are 284 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 22, 1894, hockey’s first Stanley Cup championship game was played; home team Montreal defeated Ottawa, 3-1.
Also on this date:
In 1765, the British Parliament passed the Stamp Act to raise money from the American colonies, which fiercely resisted the tax. (The Stamp Act was repealed a year later.)
In 1820, U.S. naval hero Stephen Decatur was killed in a duel with Commodore James Barron near Washington, D.C.
In 1934, the first Masters Tournament opened under the title “Augusta National Invitation Tournament,” which was won three days later by Horton Smith.
In 1941, the Grand Coulee hydroelectric dam in Washington state officially went into operation.
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced that Gen. William C. Westmoreland, the commander of American forces in Vietnam, would leave that post to become the U.S. Army’s new chief of staff. Students at the University of Nanterre in suburban Paris occupied the school’s administration building in a prelude to massive protests in France that began the following May. The first Red Lobster restaurant opened in Lakeland, Fla.
Fun fact
Switzerland is the only country in the world that could fit more than its entire population into bunkers in case of emergency.
Just for laughs
What did the big flower say to the little flower? Hey, bud!
Trending words
“Crwth:” noun; (KROOTH). Definition: An ancient Celtic stringed instrument that is plucked or bowed.
— Merriam-Webster
