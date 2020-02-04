Today is Tuesday, Feb. 4, the 35th day of 2020. There are 331 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 4, 2004, the social networking website Facebook had its beginnings as Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg launched “Thefacebook.”
Also on this date:
- In 1783, Britain’s King George III proclaimed a formal cessation of hostilities in the American Revolutionary War.
- In 1789, electors chose George Washington to be president of the United States.
- In 1861, delegates from six southern states that had recently seceded from the Union met in Montgomery, Ala., to form the Confederate States of America.
- In 1938, the Thornton Wilder play “Our Town” opened on Broadway. ... Walt Disney’s animated feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” opened in general U.S. release.
- In 1944, the Bronze Star Medal, honoring “heroic or meritorious achievement or service,” was authorized by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
- In 1976, more than 23,000 people died when a severe earthquake struck Guatemala with a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Fun fact
The average person will get 10,000 small cuts, bruises and sprains in their lifetime.
Riddle me this
I have a head but no body, a heart but no blood. Just leaves and no branches, I grow without wood. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Gist:” noun; (JIST). Definition: The ground of a legal action, or the main point or part: essence.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jerry Adler is 91. Former Argentinian President Isabel Peron is 89. Actor Gary Conway is 84. Actor John Schuck is 80. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 79. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 78. Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 73. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 72. Actor Michael Beck is 71. Actress Lisa Eichhorn is 68. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 61. Actress Pamelyn Ferdin is 61. Rock singer Tim Booth is 60. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 59. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 57. Country musician Dave Buchanan (Yankee Grey) is 54. Actress Gabrielle Anwar is 50. Actor Rob Corddry is 49. Singer David Garza is 49. Actor Michael Goorjian is 49. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 48. Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 47. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Singer Natalie Imbruglia is 45. Rapper Cam’ron is 44. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 43. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 36. Actor/musician Bashy, AKA Ashley Thomas, is 35. Actor Charlie Barnett is 32. Olympic gold medal gymnast-turned-singer Carly Patterson is 32. Actress Kyla Kenedy (“Speechless”) is 17.
Riddle answer: Lettuce.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.