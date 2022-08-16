Today is Tuesday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2022. There are 137 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., at age 42.
Also on this date:
In 1777, American forces won the Battle of Bennington in what was considered a turning point of the Revolutionary War.
In 1812, Detroit fell to British and Native American forces in the War of 1812.
In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, which prohibited the states of the Union from engaging in commercial trade with states that were in rebellion — i.e., the Confederacy.
In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York at age 53.
In 1978, James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., told a Capitol Hill hearing he did not commit the crime, saying he’d been set up by a mysterious man called “Raoul.”
Fun fact
Europeans were the first ones to use noisemakers on someone’s birthday, as they thought it would help keep evil spirits away.
Riddle me this
Why do birds fly south?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Carceral:” adjective; (KAHR-suh-rul). Definition: Of, relating to, or suggesting a jail or prison.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Gary Clarke is 89. Actor Julie Newmar is 89. vActor John Standing is 88. Actor Anita Gillette is 86. Movie director Bruce Beresford is 82. Actor Bob Balaban is 77. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 77. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 76. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 74. Former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford is 69. R&B singer J.T. Taylor is 69. Movie director James Cameron is 68. Actor Jeff Perry is 67. Actor Laura Innes is 65. Singer Madonna is 64. Actor Angela Bassett is 64. Actor Timothy Hutton is 62. Actor Steve Carell is 60. Former tennis player Jimmy Arias is 58. Actor-singer Donovan Leitch is 55. Country singer Emily Strayer (The Chicks) is 50. Actor George Stults is 47. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 42. Singer-musician Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) is 37. Actor Cristin Milioti is 37. San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is 36. Actor Shawn Pyfrom is 36. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 36. Country singer Dan Smyers (Dan & Shay) is 35. NHL goalie Carey Price is 35. Actor Kevin G. Schmidt is 34. Actor Rumer Willis is 34. Actor Parker Young is 34. Rapper Young Thug is 31. U.S. Olympic swimming gold-medalist Caeleb Dressel is 26. Singer-pianist Greyson Chance is 25.
Riddle answer: Because it is too far to walk.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
