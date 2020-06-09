Today is Tuesday, June 9, the 163rd day of 2020. There are 203 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 9, 1973, American racehorse Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes (by an unprecedented 31 lengths) to capture the Triple Crown; he earlier had won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.
Also on this date:
In 1772, in an incident that some regard as the first naval engagement of the American Revolution, colonists boarded the Gaspee, a British vessel that ran aground off the coast of Rhode Island, and set it aflame.
In 1781, English engineer George Stephenson, the principal inventor of the railroad locomotive, was born.
In 1856, nearly 500 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints left Iowa City and headed west for Salt Lake City, carrying all their goods and supplies in two-wheeled handcarts.
In 1870, English writer Charles Dickens, generally considered the greatest Victorian novelist, died at Gad’s Hill near Chatham, Kent.
In 1940, German tank forces under Major General Erwin Rommel crossed the Seine River in a push to the Atlantic coast of France during World War II.
In 1954, in a dramatic confrontation, Joseph Welch, special counsel for the U.S. Army, lashes out at Senator Joseph McCarthy during hearings on whether communism has infiltrated the U.S. armed forces, saying “Have you no sense of decency?”
In 1956, one of the world’s top-selling crime novelists, Patricia Cornwell, best known for her forensic pathologist character Dr. Kay Scarpetta, is born in Miami, Fla.
In 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan arrived in Washington, D.C., to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
In 2008, American baseball player Ken Griffey, Jr., hit his 600th career home run, becoming the sixth player in major league history to accomplish the feat.
Fun fact
The tongue is the fastest healing part of the body.
Riddle me this
What is faster, hot or cold?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Posture:” verb; (PAHSS-cher). Definition: To cause to assume a given posture: pose, to assume a posture, or to strike a pose for effect, or to assume an artificial or pretended attitude; attitudinize.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
British racing driver David Hobbs is 81. American novelist Gregory Maguire is 66. Actor Johnny Depp is 57. Rock singer Matthew Bellamy is 42. Actress Natalie Portman is 39. Actress Mae Whitman is 32. Actress Logan Browning is 31. Rapper Pryce Watkins is 22.
Riddle answer: Hot — you can easily catch a cold.
Thought for today: “People cry not because they’re weak, it’s because they’ve been strong for too long.” — Johnny Depp (June 9, 1963 — present)