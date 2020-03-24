Today is Tuesday, March 24, the 84th day of 2020. There are 282 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 24, 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.
Also on this date:
- In 1765, Britain enacted the Quartering Act, requiring American colonists to provide temporary housing to British soldiers.
- In 1958, Elvis Presley was inducted into the U.S. Army at the draft board in Memphis, Tenn., before boarding a bus for Fort Chaffee, Ark. (Presley underwent basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, before being shipped off to Germany.)
- In 1975, Muhammad Ali defeated Chuck Wepner with a technical knockout in the 15th round of a fight in Richfield, Ohio. (Wepner, a journeyman known as the “Bayonne Bleeder,” inspired Sylvester Stallone to make his “Rocky” films.)
Fun fact
Frogs absorb water through their skin so they don’t need to drink.
Riddle me this
What has a foot on each side and one in the middle?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Viridity:” noun; (vuh-RID-uh-tee). Definition: The quality or state of being green, the color of grass or foliage, or naive innocence.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti is 101. Actor William Smith is 87. Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 81. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 73. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 72. Singer Nick Lowe is 71. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 69. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 69. Comedian Louie Anderson is 67. Actress Donna Pescow is 66. Actor Robert Carradine is 66. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 64. Actress Kelly LeBrock is 60. Rhythm-and-blues DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry (Ghostown DJs) is 59. TV personality Star Jones is 58. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 56. Actor Peter Jacobson is 55. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 50. Actress Lauren Bowles is 50. Actress Lara Flynn Boyle is 50. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 50. Actress Megyn Price is 49. Actor Jim Parsons is 47. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 46. Actress Alyson Hannigan is 46. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 44. Actress Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 43. Actress Olivia Burnette is 43. Actress Jessica Chastain is 43. Actor Amir Arison is 42. Actress Lake Bell is 41. Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 40. Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 40. Actor Philip Winchester (“Strike Back”) is 39. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 34. Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes is 30.
Riddle answer: A yardstick.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.