Today is Saturday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2022. There are 63 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.
Also on this date:
In 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh, the English courtier, military adventurer and poet, was executed in London for treason.
In 1787, the opera “Don Giovanni” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had its world premiere in Prague.
In 1891, actor, comedian and singer Fanny Brice was born in New York.
In 1940, a blindfolded Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson drew the first number — 158 — from a glass bowl in America’s first peacetime military draft.
In 1956, during the Suez Canal crisis, Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” premiered as NBC’s nightly television newscast.
In 1960, a chartered plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.
In 1987, following the confirmation defeat of Robert H. Bork to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Douglas H. Ginsburg, a nomination that fell apart over revelations of Ginsburg’s previous marijuana use. Jazz great Woody Herman died in Los Angeles at age 74.
Fun fact
Halloween is the second largest commercial holiday in America.
They eat what?!
Clam pizza can be found in Connecticut.
Trending words
“Defile:” verb; (dih-FYLE). Definition: To make (something) dirty, or to take away or ruin the purity, honor or goodness of (something or someone important).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is 84. Country singer Lee Clayton is 80. Rock musician Denny Laine is 78. Singer Melba Moore is 77. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 75. Actor Kate Jackson is 74. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 66. Actor Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”) is 65. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 65. Actor Finola Hughes is 63. Singer Randy Jackson (the Jacksons) is 61. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 57. Actor Joely Fisher is 55. Rapper Paris is 55. Actor Rufus Sewell is 55. Actor Grayson McCouch is 54. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 53. Actor Winona Ryder is 51. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 50. Actor Gabrielle Union is 50. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 49. Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 49. Actor Milena Govich is 46. Actor Jon Abrahams is 45. Actor Brendan Fehr is 45. Actor Ben Foster is 42. Rock musician Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend) is 38. Actor Janet Montgomery is 37. Actor India Eisley is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
