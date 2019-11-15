Today is Friday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2019. There are 46 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 15, 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a decisive U.S. victory over Japanese forces.
Also on this date:
- In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Articles of Confederation.
- In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.
- In 1937, at the U.S. Capitol, members of the House and Senate met in air-conditioned chambers for the first time.
- In 1958, actor Tyrone Power, 44, died in Madrid, Spain, while filming “Solomon and Sheba.” (Power’s part was recast with Yul Brynner.)
- In 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kan., were found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were later convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book “In Cold Blood.”)
Fun fact
Wearing a hat on your head helps warm your feet.
Fitness factoids
1. Getting in a workout before you eat breakfast may affect your insulin levels and help you stay healthier.
2. A new study showed that those who worked out before breakfast burned twice the amount of fat than those who exercised after a morning meal.
3. Researchers found that eating a plant-based diet or a Mediterranean diet can affect your gut microbiome in a positive way.
Trending words
“Espouse:” verb; (ih-SPOWZ). Definition: Marry: to take up and support as a cause, or to become attached to.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ed Asner is 90. Singer Petula Clark is 87. Comedian Jack Burns is 86. Actress Joanna Barnes is 85. Actor Yaphet Kotto is 80. Actor Sam Waterston is 79. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 77. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 74. Actor Bob Gunton is 74. Actress Beverly D’Angelo is 68. Director-actor James Widdoes is 66. Rock singer-producer Mitch Easter is 65. News correspondent John Roberts is 63. Former “Jay Leno Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 62. Comedian Judy Gold is 57. Actress Rachel True is 53. Rapper E-40 is 52. Country singer Jack Ingram is 49. Actor Jay Harrington is 48. Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 47. Actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 46. Christian rock musician David Carr (Third Day) is 45. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 45. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 45. Actress Virginie Ledoyen is 43. Actor Sean Murray is 42. Pop singer Ace Young (“American Idol”) is 39. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 38. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 31. Actress Shailene Woodley is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.