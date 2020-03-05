Today is Thursday, March 5, the 65th day of 2020. There are 301 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 5, 1770, the Boston Massacre took place as British soldiers who’d been taunted by a crowd of colonists opened fire, killing five people.
Also on this date:
In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson began in the U.S. Senate, with Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase presiding. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached, was accused of “high crimes and misdemeanors” stemming from his attempt to fire Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; the trial ended on May 26 with Johnson’s acquittal.
In 1933, in German parliamentary elections, the Nazi Party won 44 percent of the vote; the Nazis joined with a conservative nationalist party to gain a slender majority in the Reichstag.
In 1953, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin died after three decades in power. ... Composer Sergei Prokofiev died in Moscow at age 61.
In 1963, country music performers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins died in the crash of their plane, a Piper Comanche, near Camden, Tenn., along with pilot Randy Hughes (Cline’s manager).
Fun fact
The odds of being born on Feb. 29 are 1 in 1,461.
Record setters
The most Big Macs consumed was achieved by Donald Gorske, who ate his 28,788 Big Mac in Fond du Lac, Wis., on Aug. 24, 2016. Donald typically eats 14 Big Macs each week, purchasing them in bulk and microwaving them at home. In the past 44 years, there have been only eight days in which he did not eat a Big Mac — most recently, on Nov. 23, 2000.
Guinness World Records
Fun fact
“Coax:” verb; (KOHKS). Definition: To influence or gently urge by caressing or flattering; to draw, gain or persuade by means of gentle urging or flattery; to manipulate with great perseverance and usually with considerable effort toward a desired state or activity.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Paul Sand is 88. Actor James B. Sikking is 86. Actor Dean Stockwell is 84. Actor Fred Williamson is 82. Actress Samantha Eggar is 81. Actor Michael Warren is 74. Actor Eddie Hodges is 73. Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 68. Actress-comedian Marsha Warfield is 66. Actress Adriana Barraza is 64. Actress Talia Balsam is 61. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 54. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 51. Singer Rome is 50. Actor Kevin Connolly is 46. Actress Eva Mendes is 46. Actress Jill Ritchie is 46. Actress Jolene Blalock is 45. Actress Kimberly McCullough is 42. Actress Karolina Wydra is 39. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is 38. Actress Dominique McElligott is 34.
