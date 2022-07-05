Today is Tuesday, July 5, the 186th day of 2022. There are 179 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 5, 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League. (In the game against the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park, Doby, pinch-hitting for Bryan Stephens, struck out in his first at-bat during the seventh inning; Chicago won 6-5.)
Also on this date:
In 1687, Isaac Newton first published his Principia Mathematica, a three-volume work setting out his mathematical principles of natural philosophy.
In 1865, the Secret Service Division of the U.S. Treasury Department was founded in Washington, D.C., with the mission of suppressing counterfeit currency.
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.
Fun fact
The Cano Cristales is a river in Colombia that some call the “Liquid Rainbow,” where the colors are caused by red algae that clings to the rocks below the water, reflecting different colors.
Riddle me this
If 5 cats catch 5 mice in 5 minutes, how long will it take one cat to catch a mouse?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Scintillate:” verb; (SIN-tuh-layt). Definition: To dazzle or impress with liveliness or wit.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 79. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 74. Rock star Huey Lewis is 72. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 71. Actor Dorien Wilson is 60. Actor Edie Falco is 59. Actor Jillian Armenante is 58. Actor Kathryn Erbe is 57. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 54. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 53. Rapper RZA is 53. R&B singer Joe is 49. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 49. Actor Dale Godboldo is 47. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 42. Actor Ryan Hansen is 41. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 40. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe is 37. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 37. Actor Jason Dolley is 31. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 28.