Today is Wednesday, July 31, the 212th day of 2019. There are 153 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 31, 1954, Pakistan’s K2 was conquered as two members of an Italian expedition, Achille Compagnoni and Lino Lacedelli, reached the summit.
Also on this date:
In 1715, a fleet of Spanish ships carrying gold, silver and jewelry sank during a hurricane off the east Florida coast; of 2,500 crew members, more than 1,000 died.
In 1777, during the Revolutionary War, the Marquis de Lafayette, a 19-year-old French nobleman, was made a major-general in the American Continental Army.
In 1971, Apollo 15 crew members David Scott and James Irwin became the first astronauts to use a lunar rover on the surface of the moon.
Fun fact
Octopuses have many neurons in their tentacles such that a severed tentacle can continue reacting to stimuli even after they are no longer connected to the main brain. If you put food near a severed tentacle it will even try to feed it to a mouth that’s not there.
That’s punny
I accidentally went to bed with my contact lenses in the other night. My dreams have never been clearer.
Trending words
“Evince:” verb. Definition: To constitute outward evidence of, or to display clearly; reveal.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Don Murray is 90. Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 88. Actress France Nuyen is 80. Actress Susan Flannery is 80. Singer Lobo is 76. Actress Geraldine Chaplin is 75. Former movie studio executive Sherry Lansing is 75. Singer Gary Lewis is 74. Actor Lane Davies is 69. Actress Susan Wooldridge is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 68. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 68. Actor Alan Autry is 67. Jazz composer-musician Michael Wolff is 67. Actor James Read is 66. Actor Michael Biehn is 63. Rock singer-musician Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets) is 62. Actor Dirk Blocker is 62. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 61. Rock musician Bill Berry is 61. Actor Wally Kurth is 61. Actor Wesley Snipes is 57. Country singer Chad Brock is 56. Musician Fatboy Slim is 56. Rock musician Jim Corr is 55. Author J.K. Rowling is 54. Actor Dean Cain is 53. Actor Jim True-Frost is 53. Actor Ben Chaplin is 50. Actor Loren Dean is 50. Actress Eve Best is 48. Retired NFL quarterback Gus Frerotte is 48. Actress Annie Parisse is 44. Actor Robert Telfer is 42. Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 41. Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 40. Singer Shannon Curfman is 34. NHL center Evgeni Malkin is 33. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 25. Actor Reese Hartwig is 21. Actor Rico Rodriguez is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.