Today is Tuesday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2020. There are 352 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 14, 1994, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed an accord to stop aiming missiles at any nation; the leaders joined Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk in signing an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.
Also on this date:
In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris, ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April 1784.
In 1914, Ford Motor Co. greatly improved its assembly-line operation by employing an endless chain to pull each chassis along at its Highland Park, Mich., plant.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca.
Fun fact
A survey showed 29 percent of adults say they have been splashed or scalded by hot drinks while dunking cookies.
Riddle me this
What’s the difference between a poorly dressed man on a unicycle and a well-dressed man on a bicycle?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Dragoon:” verb; (druh-GOON). Definition: To subjugate or persecute by harsh use of troops, or to force into submission or compliance especially by violent measures.
— Merriam-Webster
Riddle answer: Attire.
