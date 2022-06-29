Today is Wednesday, June 29, the 180th day of 2022. There are 185 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 29, 1613, London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”
Also on this date:
In 1520, Montezuma II, the ninth and last emperor of the Aztecs, died in Tenochtitlan under unclear circumstances (some say he was killed by his own subjects; others, by the Spanish).
In 1767, Britain approved the Townshend Revenue Act, which imposed import duties on glass, paint, oil, lead, paper and tea shipped to the American colonies. (Colonists bitterly protested, prompting Parliament to repeal the duties — except for tea.)
In 1776, the Virginia state constitution was adopted, and Patrick Henry was made governor.
In 1946, authorities in British-ruled Palestine arrested more than 2,700 Jews in an attempt to stamp out extremists.
In 1967, Jerusalem was reunified as Israel removed barricades separating the Old City from the Israeli sector.
Fun fact
The human jaw can clench with up to 250 pounds of force.
That’s punny
A man sued an airline for losing his luggage. He lost his case.
Trending words
“Confidant:” noun; (KAHN-fuh-dahnt). Definition: Someone to whom secrets are entrusted, and especially a very close friend.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 82. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 79. Actor Gary Busey is 78. Comedian Richard Lewis is 75. Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 74. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 74. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 69. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 69. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 67. Actor Kimberlin Brown (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 61. Actor Sharon Lawrence is 61. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 60. Actor Judith Hoag is 59. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 59. R&B singer Stedman Pearson (Five Star) is 58. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite is 58. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 57. Actor Melora Hardin is 55. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 54. Actor Christina Chang is 51. Rap DJ and record producer DJ Shadow is 50. Actor Lance Barber is 49. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 45. Actor Zuleikha Robinson is 45. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 44. Actor Luke Kirby is 44. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 44. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 40. Actor Lily Rabe is 40. R&B singer Aundrea Fimbres is 39. NBA forward Kawhi Leonard is 31. Actor Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 28.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. she can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.