Today is Sunday, July 24, the 205th day of 2022. There are 160 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 24, 1915, the SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River; an estimated 844 people died in the disaster.
Also on this date:
In 1847, Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley in present-day Utah.
In 1866, Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the Civil War.
In 1937, the state of Alabama dropped charges against four of the nine young Black men accused of raping two white women in the “Scottsboro Case.”
In 1959, during a visit to Moscow, Vice President Richard Nixon engaged in his famous “Kitchen Debate” with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.
In 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.
Fun fact
Nearly 97% of the world’s water is salty or otherwise undrinkable.
Just for laughs
Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with a slow Internet connection to see who they really are.
Trending words
“Sanction:” verb; (SANK-shun). Definition: To give effective or authoritative approval or consent to, and to impose a penalty or economically or militarily coercive measures.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor John Aniston is 89. Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 87. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 86. Actor Mark Goddard is 86. Actor Dan Hedaya is 82. Actor Chris Sarandon is 80. Comedian Gallagher is 76. Actor Robert Hays is 75. Actor Michael Richards is 73. Actor Lynda Carter is 71. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 70. Country singer Pam Tillis is 65. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 59. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 58. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 57. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 54. Actor Laura Leighton is 54. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 54. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 53. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 53. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 51. Actor Jamie Denbo (“Orange is the New Black”) is 49. Actor Eric Szmanda is 47. Actor Rose Byrne is 43. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 43. Actor Summer Glau is 41. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 41. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 40. Actor Anna Paquin is 40. Actor Sarah Greene is 38. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 37. Actor Megan Park is 36. Actor Mara Wilson is 35. Actor Sarah Steele is 34. Actor Emily Bett Rickards is 31. Actor Lucas Adams is 29. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “Life has all sorts of hills and valleys, and sometimes you don’t end up doing what you had your heart set out on, but sometimes that’s even better.” — Comedian Ruth Buzzi (1936-)
