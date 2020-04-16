Today is Thursday, April 16, the 107th day of 2020. There are 259 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 16, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in which the civil rights activist responded to a group of local clergymen who had criticized him for leading street protests; King defended his tactics, writing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Also on this date:
- In 1789, President-elect George Washington left Mount Vernon, Va., for his inauguration in New York.
- In 1889, comedian and movie director Charles Chaplin was born in London.
- In 1917, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin returned to Russia after years of exile.
- In 1945, during World War II, U.S. troops reached Nuremberg. ... U.S. forces invaded the Japanese island of Ie Shima.
- In 1947, the cargo ship Grandcamp, carrying ammonium nitrate, blew up in the harbor in Texas City, Texas; a nearby ship, the High Flyer, which was carrying ammonium nitrate and sulfur, caught fire and exploded the following day; the blasts and fires killed nearly 600 people. ... At the South Carolina statehouse, financier Bernard M. Baruch declared: “Let us not be deceived — we are today in the midst of a cold war.”
- In 1960, shortly before midnight, rock ’n’ roll performer Eddie Cochran, 21, was fatally injured in a taxi crash in Chippenham, Wiltshire, England (he died the next day).
Fun fact
Humans can make 10,000 different facial expressions.
Record setters
The Guinness World Record for the largest snowflake was 15 inches in diameter and 8 inches thick, recorded at Fort Keogh, Mont., in 1887.
Trending words
“Hypnagogic:” adjective; (hip-nuh-GAH-jik). Definition: of, relating to, or occurring in the period of drowsiness immediately preceding sleep.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is 93. Actor Peter Mark Richman is 93. Singer Bobby Vinton is 85. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 73. Former Massachusetts first lady Ann Romney is 71. NFL coach Bill Belichick is 68. Rock singer and former politician Peter Garrett is 67. Actress Ellen Barkin is 66. Actor Michel Gill is 60. Rock musician Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 58. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 57. Rock singer David Pirner (Soul Asylum) is 56. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 55. Actor Jon Cryer is 55. Rock musician Dan Rieser is 54. Actor Peter Billingsley is 49. Actor Lukas Haas is 44. Actress-singer Kelli O’Hara is 44. Actress Claire Foy (“The Crown”) is 36. Figure skater Mirai Nagasu is 27. Actress Sadie Sink is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be conacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.