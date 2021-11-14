Today is Sunday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2021. There are 47 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 14, 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Va.
Also on this date:
In 1851, Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale” was published in the United States, almost a month after being released in Britain.
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.
In 1940, during World War II, German planes destroyed most of the English town of Coventry.
In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18, with both sides claiming victory.)
In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.
Fun fact
In 2007, efforts began to create the Great Green Wall in the Sahara by planting trees to stop desertification. Ethiopia alone has planted more than 5.5 billion seedlings since the effort began. (A related story can be found on Page 6A.)
Just for laughs
Every morning I announce loudly to my family that I’m going jogging, but then don’t go. It’s a running joke.
Trending words
“Steadfast:” adjective; (STED-fast). Definition: Firm in belief, determination or adherence.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Kathleen Hughes is 93. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 88. Composer Wendy Carlos is 82. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 74. Britain’s Prince Charles is 73. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 72. Singer Stephen Bishop is 70. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 67. Pianist Yanni is 67. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 67. Actor Laura San Giacomo is 60. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 60. Actor Patrick Warburton is 57. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 57. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 57. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 56. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 55. Rock musician Brian Yale is 53. Rock singer Butch Walker is 52. Actor Josh Duhamel is 49. Rock musician Travis Barker is 46. Actor Brian Dietzen is 44. Rapper Shyheim is 44. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 42. Actor Olga Kurylenko is 42. Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 40. Actor Russell Tovey is 40. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is 28. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 35. Actor Graham Patrick Martin is 30. NHL forward Taylor Hall is 30.
thought: “A smile is the chosen vehicle of all ambiguities.” — Author Herman Melville (1819-91)