Today is Friday, Sept. 2, the 245th day of 2022. There are 120 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Friday, Sept. 2, the 245th day of 2022. There are 120 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 2, 1945, Japan formally surrendered in ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, ending World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s forces occupied Atlanta.
In 1935, a Labor Day hurricane slammed into the Florida Keys, claiming more than 400 lives.
In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Defense Education Act, which provided aid to public and private education to promote learning in such fields as math and science.
In 1963, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace prevented the integration of Tuskegee High School by encircling the building with state troopers.
In 1964, one of America’s most decorated military heroes of World War I, Medal of Honor recipient Alvin C. York, died in Nashville at age 76.
Fun fact
The Canary Islands are named after dogs, not birds.
Fitness factoids
1. Bananas may be helpful in preventing kidney cancer because of their high levels of antioxidant phenolic compounds.
2. Bananas can contribute to sleepiness when eaten in excess because of the high amount of tryptophan.
3. Studies suggest the resistant starch in bananas may support gut health and help to control blood sugar.
Trending words
“Brandish:” verb; (BRAN-dish). Definition: To shake or wave something, such as a weapon, in a menacing manner. In figurative use, it is to exhibit something, such as one’s intellect, ostentatiously or aggressively.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Sen. Alan K. Simpson, R-Wyo., is 91. Former United States Olympic Committee Chairman Peter Ueberroth is 85. Singer Jimmy Clanton is 84. R&B singer Rosalind Ashford (Martha & the Vandellas) is 79. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw is 74. Basketball Hall of Famer Nate Archibald is 74. Actor Mark Harmon is 71. Former Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., is 71. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jimmy Connors is 70. Actor Linda Purl is 67. Rock musician Jerry Augustyniak (10,000 Maniacs) is 64. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson is 62. Actor Keanu Reeves is 58. International Boxing Hall of Famer Lennox Lewis is 57. Actor Salma Hayek is 56. Actor Tuc Watkins is 56. Actor Kristen Cloke is 54. Actor Cynthia Watros is 54. R&B singer K-Ci is 53. Actor-comedian Katt Williams is 49. Actor Michael Lombardi is 48. Actor Tiffany Hines is 45. Rock musician Sam Rivers (Limp Bizkit) is 45. Actor Jonathan Kite is 43. Actor Joshua Henry is 38. Actor Allison Miller is 37. Rock musician Spencer Smith is 35. Electronic music DJ/producer Zedd is 33.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.