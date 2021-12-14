Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, the 348th day of 2021. There are 17 days left in the year.
On Dec. 14, 2020, the Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in a state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost; electors gave Biden 306 votes to Trump’s 232. Speaking from Delaware, Biden accused Trump of threatening core principles of democracy, but told Americans their form of self-government had “prevailed.” A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss in the battleground state about an hour before the Electoral College cast Wisconsin’s 10 votes for Biden.
In 1819, Alabama joined the Union as the 22nd state.
In 1911, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen and his team became the first men to reach the South Pole, beating out a British expedition led by Robert F. Scott.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson vetoed an immigration measure aimed at preventing “undesirables” and anyone born in the “Asiatic Barred Zone” from entering the U.S. (Congress overrode Wilson’s veto in February 1917.)
In 1939, the Soviet Union was expelled from the League of Nations for invading Finland.
The tabby cat has a distincitive “M” mark on its forehead.
What gets sharper the more you use it?
“Interloper:” noun; (in-ter-LOH-per). Definition: Person or thing that intrudes in a place or sphere of activity.
Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 90. Actor Hal Williams is 87. Actor-singer Jane Birkin is 75. Pop singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 75. Entertainment executive Michael Ovitz is 75. Actor Dee Wallace is 73. R&B singer Ronnie McNeir (The Four Tops) is 72. Rock singer-musician Mike Scott (The Waterboys) is 63. Actor Cynthia Gibb is 58. Actor-comedian Michaela Watkins is 50. Actor-comedian Miranda Hart is 49. R&B singer Brian Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 46. Actor KaDee Strickland is 46. Actor Tammy Blanchard is 45. Actor-singer-musician Jackson Rathbone is 37. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 33. Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 29.
Riddle answer: The brain.
