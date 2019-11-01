Today is Friday, Nov. 1, the 305th day of 2019. There are 60 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 1, 1936, in a speech in Milan, Italy, Benito Mussolini described the alliance between his country and Nazi Germany as an “axis” running between Rome and Berlin.
Also on this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln named Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan General-in-Chief of the Union armies, succeeding Lt. Gen. Winfield Scott.
In 1945, Ebony, a magazine geared toward black readers, was first published.
Fun fact
Blue eyes don’t have blue pigment but are instead blue because they scatter light so that only blue light reflects out, similar to the sky and water.
Fitness factoids
1. When you laugh, the outer lining of your blood vessels, called the endothelium, expands and contracts, pumping blood through your body at a faster rate. Higher blood flow is like a workout for the heart, improving its health and strengthening blood vessels.
2. Learning a new language increases brain function.
3. Having close relationships has a strong effect on mental health, including higher self-esteem and lower levels of depression.
Trending words
“Noachian:” adjective; (noh-AY-kee-un). Definition: Of or relating to the patriarch Noah or his time; ancient, antiquated.
Today’s birthdays
World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 84. Country singer Bill Anderson is 82. Actress Barbara Bosson is 80. Actor Robert Foxworth is 78. Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 77. Country singer-humorist Kinky Friedman is 75. Actress Jeannie Berlin is 70. Music producer David Foster is 70. Actress Belita Moreno is 70. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ronald Khalis Bell (Kool and the Gang) is 68. Country singer-songwriter-producer Keith Stegall is 65. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 62. Actress Rachel Ticotin is 61. Rock musician Eddie MacDonald (Smalltown Glory, The Alarm) is 60. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 59. Actress Helene Udy is 58. Pop singer-musician Mags Furuholmen (a-ha) 57. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 56. Country singer “Big Kenny” Alphin (Big and Rich) is 56. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 55. Rapper Willie D (Geto Boys) is 53. Country musician Dale Wallace (Emerson Drive) is 50. Actress Toni Collette is 47. Rock musician Andrew Gonzales is 47. Actress-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 47. Actor David Berman is 46. Actress Aishwarya Rai is 46. Rock singer Bo Bice is 44. Actor Matt Jones is 38. Actress Natalia Tena is 35. Actor Penn Badgley is 33. Actor Max Burkholder is 22. Actor-musician Alex Wolff is 22.
