Today is Monday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2019. There are 92 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Sept. 30, 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pa.
Also on this date:
In 1846, Boston dentist William Morton used ether as an anesthetic for the first time as he extracted an ulcerated tooth from merchant Eben Frost.
In 1938, after co-signing the Munich Agreement allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said, “I believe it is peace for our time.”
In 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end.
Fun fact
The average person loses as many as 100 hairs a day.
These three tweets
1. Calories are way less frightening if you think of them as points and you’re going for a high score.
@erichwithach
2. I took the garbage out even though it was raining. “Hero” is a strong word, but accurate in my case.
@JohnLyonTweets
3. My horoscope today just said “NOPE.”
@Marlebean
Trending words
“Axiomatic:” adjective; (ax·i·om·at·ic). Definition: Taken for granted; self-evident or based on or involving an axiom or system of axioms.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Angie Dickinson is 88. Singer Cissy Houston is 86. Singer Johnny Mathis is 84. Actor Len Cariou is 80. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 76. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 73. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 69. Actress Victoria Tennant is 69. Actor John Finn is 67. Singer Deborah Allen is 66. Actor Calvin Levels is 65. Actor Barry Williams is 65. Actress Fran Drescher is 62. Country singer Marty Stuart is 61. Actress Debrah Farentino is 60. Rock musician Bill Rieflin (R.E.M.) is 59. Former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., is 59. Actress Crystal Bernard is 58. Actor Eric Stoltz is 58. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 57. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 55. Actress Monica Bellucci is 55. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 55. Actress Lisa Thornhill is 53. Actress Andrea Roth is 52. Actress Amy Landecker is 50. Actor Tony Hale is 49. Actress Jenna Elfman is 48. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 45. Actress Marion Cotillard is 44. Actor Christopher Jackson is 44. Actor Stark Sands is 41. Actor Mike Damus is 40. Actress Toni Trucks is 39. Tennis player Martina Hingis is 39. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 38. Actor Kieran Culkin is 37. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 35.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.