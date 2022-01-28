Today is Friday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2022. There are 337 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 28, 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.
Also on this date:
In 1813, the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen was first published anonymously in London.
In 1915, the United States Coast Guard was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.
In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.
In 1945, during World War II, Allied supplies began reaching China over the newly reopened Burma Road.
Fun fact
Kansas City, Mo., is nicknamed the City of Fountains. With more than 200 fountains, the city claims to have the second most in the world, just behind Rome.
Fitness factoids
1. Green tea consumption can improve brain function and mental performance.
2. Some of green tea’s minerals include manganese, zinc, potassium, selenium, sodium and chromium.
3. There are many vitamins in green tea, some of which include vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin C and B-complex vitamins.
Trending words
“Intemperate:” adjective; (in-TEM-puh-rut). Definition: Having extreme conditions or having or showing a lack of emotional calmness or control.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nicholas Pryor is 87. Actor Alan Alda is 86. Actor Susan Howard is 80. Actor Marthe Keller is 77. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 75. Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 72. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 68. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is 67. Actor Harley Jane Kozak is 65. Movie director Frank Darabont is 63. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 63. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 60. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 59. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 55. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 54. Rapper Rakim is 54. Actor Kathryn Morris is 53. Humorist Mo Rocca is 53. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 52. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 51. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 50. Actor Gillian Vigman is 50. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 48. Actor Terri Conn is 47. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 45. Rapper Rick Ross is 45. Actor Rosamund Pike is 43. Actor Angelique Cabral is 43. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 42. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 42. Actor Elijah Wood is 41. Rapper J. Cole is 37. Actor Alexandra Krosney is 34. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 34. Actor Ariel Winter is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: — .