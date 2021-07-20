Today is Tuesday, July 20, the 201st day of 2021. There are 164 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.
Also on this date:
In 1917, America’s World War I draft lottery began as Secretary of War Newton Baker, wearing a blindfold, reached into a glass bowl and pulled out a capsule containing the number 258 during a ceremony inside the Senate office building.
In 1942, the first detachment of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps — later known as WACs — began basic training at Fort Des Moines, Iowa.
In 1944, an attempt by a group of German officials to assassinate Adolf Hitler with a bomb failed as the explosion only wounded the Nazi leader. ... President Franklin D. Roosevelt was nominated for a fourth term of office at the Democratic convention in Chicago.
Fun fact
Pill bugs, also known as roly-polys, are not insects but rather crustaceans. They breathe through gills and are more closely related to shrimp and lobsters than other bugs.
Riddle me this
Railroad Crossing, look out for the cars. Can you spell that, without any R’s?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Torpor:” noun; (TOR-per). Definition: A state of mental and motor inactivity with partial or total insensibility: a state of lowered physiological activity typically characterized by reduced metabolism, heart rate, respiration, and body temperature that occurs in varying degrees especially in hibernating and estivating animals; apathy or dullness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Sally Ann Howes is 91. Author Cormac McCarthy is 88. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 77. Rock musician Carlos Santana is 74. Rock musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) is 69. Rock musician Paul Cook (The Sex Pistols, Man Raze) is 65. Actor Donna Dixon is 64. Actor Dean Winters is 57. Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 55. Actor Josh Holloway is 52. Actor Sandra Oh is 50. Actor Omar Epps is 48. Actor Simon Rex is 47. Actor Judy Greer is 46. Actor Charlie Korsmo is 43. Rock musician Mike Kennerty (The All-American Rejects) is 41. Dancer-singer-actor Julianne Hough is 33.
Riddle answer: T-h-a-t.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.