Today is Tuesday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2019. There are 70 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.
Also on this date:
- In 1811, composer and piano virtuoso Franz Liszt was born in the Hungarian town of Raiding in present-day Austria.
- In 1934, bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.
- In 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.
Fun fact
A study found store-bought tomatoes taste bland because they are missing the gene (TomLoxC) that gives them their flavor. 93 percent of the current, domesticated varieties sold in stores are missing the gene.
Riddle me this
Is it correct to say “the yolk of eggs is white” or “the yolk of eggs are white?”
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Maunder:” verb; (maun·der). Definition: Grumble, to wander slowly and idly, or to speak indistinctly or disconnectedly.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Christopher Lloyd is 81. Actor Derek Jacobi is 81. Actor Tony Roberts is 80. Movie director Jan de Bont is 76. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 76. Rock singer/musician Eddie Brigati is 74. Rock musician Leslie West (Mountain) is 74. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 67. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 67. Movie director Bill Condon is 64. Actor Luis Guzman is 63. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 60. Rock musician Cris Kirkwood is 59. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 57. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 56. Christian singer TobyMac is 55. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding (Wesley Stace) is 54. Actress Valeria Golino is 53. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 52. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 51. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 51. Movie director Spike Jonze is 50. Rapper Tracey Lee is 49. Actress Saffron Burrows is 47. Actress Carmen Ejogo is 46. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 46. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 44. Christian rock singer-musician Jon Foreman (Switchfoot) is 43. Actor Michael Fishman is 38. Talk show host Michael Essany is 37. New York Mets infielder Robinson Cano is 37. Rock musician Rickard Goransson (Carolina Liar) is 36. Actor Corey Hawkins is 31. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 29. Actress Sofia Vassilieva is 27. Actor Elias Harger is 12.
Riddle answer: Neither; the yolk of eggs are yellow.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.