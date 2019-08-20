Today is Tuesday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2019. There are 133 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 20, 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Okla., shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.
Also on this date:
In 1862, the New York Tribune published an open letter by editor Horace Greeley calling on President Abraham Lincoln to take more aggressive measures to free the slaves and end the South’s rebellion.
In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.
In 1910, a series of forest fires swept through parts of Idaho, Montana and Washington, killing at least 85 people and burning about 3 million acres.
In 1953, the Soviet Union publicly acknowledged it had tested a hydrogen bomb.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion anti-poverty measure.
Fun fact
Without its smell, coffee would have only a sour or bitter taste because of the organic acids. You can test this by holding your nose as you take a sip.
Riddle me this
What question can never be answered with a yes?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Tortuous:” adjective; (tor·tu·ous). Definition: Marked by repeated twists, bends or turns: winding, marked by devious or indirect tactics, crooked or tricky.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Writer-producer-director Walter Bernstein is 100. Boxing promoter Don King is 88. Former Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, is 86. Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, is 84. Former MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 75. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 73. Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) is 72. Actor Ray Wise is 72. Actor John Noble is 71. Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 71. Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 67. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 67. Actor-director Peter Horton is 66. TV weatherman Al Roker is 65. Actor Jay Acovone is 64. Actress Joan Allen is 63. TV personality Asha Blake is 58. Actor James Marsters is 57. Actor Colin Cunningham is 53. Actor Billy Gardell is 50. Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 49. Actor Jonathan Ke Quan is 49. Rock musician Brad Avery is 48. Actor Misha Collins is 45. Rock singer Monique Powell (Save Ferris) is 44. Jazz/pop singer-pianist Jamie Cullum is 40. Actor Ben Barnes is 38. Actress Meghan Ory is 37. Actor Andrew Garfield is 36. Actor Brant Daugherty is 34. Actress-singer Demi Lovato is 27. Actor Christopher Paul Richards is 16.
Riddle answer: Are you asleep?
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.