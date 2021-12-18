Today is Saturday, Dec. 18, the 352nd day of 2021. There are 13 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 18, 2019, the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump on two charges, sending his case to the Senate for trial; the articles of impeachment accused him of abusing the power of the presidency to investigate rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and then obstructing Congress’ investigation. (The trial would end in acquittal by the Senate.)
Also on this date:
In 1787, New Jersey became the third state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1863, in a speech to the Prussian Parliament, Prime Minister Otto von Bismarck declared, “Politics is not an exact science.”
In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery, was declared in effect by Secretary of State William H. Seward.
In 1892, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” publicly premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia; although now considered a classic, it received a generally negative reception from critics.
In 1917, Congress passed the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors” and sent it to the states for ratification.
Fun fact
Iced coffee is 67 percent less acidic than hot coffee.
They eat what?!
In Minhasa, North Sulawes, you can find Tikus Panggang, or roasted mice.
Trending words
“Enigma:” noun; (ih-NIG-muh). Definition: Someone or something that is difficult to understand or explain.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Roger Mosley is 83. Rock musician Keith Richards is 78. Writer-director Alan Rudolph is 78. Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 75. Blues artist Rod Piazza is 74. Movie director Gillian Armstrong is 71. Movie reviewer Leonard Maltin is 71. Rock musician Elliot Easton is 68. Actor Ray Liotta is 67. Comedian Ron White is 65. R&B singer Angie Stone is 60. Actor Brad Pitt is 58. Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 57. Actor Shawn Christian is 56. Actor Rachel Griffiths is 53. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 53. Actor Casper Van Dien is 53. Country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Arantxa Sanchez Vicario is 50. DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit) is 49. Pop singer Sia is 46. Country singer Randy Houser is 45. Actor Josh Dallas is 43. Actor Katie Holmes is 43. Actor Ravi Patel is 43. Singer Christina Aguilera is 41. Actor Ashley Benson is 32. NHL defenseman Victor Hedman is 31. Actor-singer Bridgit Mendler is 29. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is 24. Electro-pop singer Billie Eilish is 20. Actor Isabella Crovetti is 17.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.