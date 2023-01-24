Today is Tuesday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2023. There are 341 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2023. There are 341 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 24, 1984, Apple Computer began selling its first Macintosh model, which boasted a built-in 9-inch monochrome display, a clock rate of 8 megahertz and 128k of RAM.
Also on this date:
In 1848, James W. Marshall discovered a gold nugget at Sutter’s Mill in northern California, a discovery that led to the gold rush of ’49.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill concluded a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.
In 1945, Associated Press war correspondent Joseph Morton was among a group of captives executed by the Germans at the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria.
In 1965, British statesman Winston Churchill died in London at age 90.
In 1978, a nuclear-powered Soviet satellite, Cosmos 954, plunged through Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated, scattering radioactive debris over parts of northern Canada.
In 1985, the space shuttle Discovery was launched from Cape Canaveral on the first secret, all-military shuttle mission.
In 1989, confessed serial killer Theodore Bundy was executed in Florida’s electric chair.
In 2003, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge was sworn as the first secretary of the new Department of Homeland Security.
Fun fact
Sea otters hold hands while they sleep to avoid floating away from the group.
Riddle me this
What do you throw out when you want to use it but take in when you don’t want to use it?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Exacerbate:” verb; (ig-ZASS-er-bayt). Definition: To make more violent, bitter or severe.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 82. Singer Aaron Neville is 82. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 65. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 62. R&B singer Theo Peoples is 62. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 55. R&B singer Sleepy Brown (Society of Soul) is 53. Actor Matthew Lillard is 53. Actor Merrilee McCommas is 52. Blues/rock singer Beth Hart is 51. Actor Ed Helms is 49. Actor Mark Hildreth is 45. Actor Christina Moses is 45. Actor Tatyana Ali is 44. Actor Carrie Coon is 42. Actor Daveed Diggs is 41. Actor Justin Baldoni is 39. Actor Mischa Barton is 37.
Riddle answer: An anchor.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.