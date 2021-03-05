Today is Friday, March 5, the 64th day of 2021. There are 301 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 5, 1953, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin died after three decades in power.
Also on this date:
In 1770, the Boston Massacre took place as British soldiers who’d been taunted by a crowd of colonists opened fire, killing five people.
In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson began in the U.S. Senate, with Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase presiding. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached, was accused of “high crimes and misdemeanors” stemming from his attempt to fire Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; the trial ended on May 26 with Johnson’s acquittal.
In 1927, “The Adventure of Shoscombe Old Place,” the last Sherlock Holmes story by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, was published in the U.S. in Liberty Magazine.
In 1946, Winston Churchill delivered his “Iron Curtain” speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., in which he said: “From Stettin in the Baltic, to Trieste in the Adriatic, an ‘iron curtain’ has descended across the continent, allowing police governments to rule Eastern Europe.”
In 1963, country music performers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins died in the crash of their plane, a Piper Comanche, near Camden, Tenn., along with pilot Randy Hughes (Cline’s manager).
Fun fact
Teeth are the only part of the human body which cannot heal themselves.
Fitness factoids
1. Around 10 million people in the United States have low iron levels.
2. Iron promotes healthy pregnancy, increased energy and better athletic performance
3. Too much iron can increase the risk of liver cancer and diabetes.
Trending words
“Gazette:” noun; (guh-ZET). Definition: A paper that is printed and distributed usually daily or weekly and that contains news, articles of opinion, features, and advertising: newspaper, or an official journal.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Paul Sand is 89. Actor James B. Sikking is 87. Actor Dean Stockwell is 85. Actor Fred Williamson is 83. Actor Samantha Eggar is 82. Actor Michael Warren is 75. Actor Eddie Hodges is 74. Singer Eddy Grant is 73. Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 69. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield is 67. Magician Penn Jillette is 66. Actor Adriana Barraza is 65. Actor Talia Balsam is 62. Rock singers Charlie and Craig Reid (The Proclaimers) are 59. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 55. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 52. Singer Rome is 51. Actor Kevin Connolly is 47. Actor Eva Mendes is 47. Actor Jill Ritchie is 47. Actor Jolene Blalock is 46. Model Niki Taylor is 46. Actor Kimberly McCullough is 43. Actor Dominique McElligott is 35. Actor Sterling Knight is 32. Actor Micah Fowler is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.