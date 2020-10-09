Today is Friday, Oct. 9, the 283rd day of 2020. There are 83 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 9, 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
Also on this date:
In 1888, the public was first admitted to the Washington Monument.
In 1910, a coal dust explosion at the Starkville Mine in Colorado left 56 miners dead.
In 1914, the Belgian city of Antwerp fell to German forces during World War I.
In 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
In 1974, businessman Oskar Schindler, credited with saving about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, died in Frankfurt, West Germany (at his request, he was buried in Jerusalem).
Fun fact
Only 2 percent of the Earth’s population has green eyes.
Fitness factoids
1. Drinking one to two cups of coffee a day may help ward off heart failure.
2. Research shows that coffee drinkers are more likely to have liver enzyme levels within a healthy range than people who don’t drink coffee.
3. Dark roast coffee decreases breakage in DNA strands, which occur naturally but can lead to cancer or tumors if not repaired by your cells.
Trending words
“Gravitas:” noun. Definition: High seriousness (as in a person’s bearing or in the treatment of a subject).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Retired MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone is 80. Former Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., is 79. C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb is 79. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nona Hendryx is 76. Singer Jackson Browne is 72. Nobel Peace laureate Jody Williams is 70. Actor Gary Frank is 70. Actor Richard Chaves is 69. Actor Robert Wuhl is 69. Actor-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 68. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 67. Actor Scott Bakula is 66. Musician James Fearnley (The Pogues) is 66. Actor John O’Hurley is 66. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is 62. Actor Michael Paré is 62. Jazz musician Kenny Garrett is 60. Rock singer-musician Kurt Neumann (The BoDeans) is 59. Country singer Gary Bennett is 56. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 56. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is 54. Singer P.J. Harvey is 51. Movie director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) is 51. World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 50. Actor Cocoa Brown is 48. Actor Steve Burns is 47. Rock singer Sean Lennon is 45. Actor Randy Spelling is 42. Actor Brandon Routh is 41. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 39. Actor Spencer Grammer is 37. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (“Saturday Night Live”) is 33. Actor Tyler James Williams is 28. Country singer Scotty McCreery is 27. Actor Jharrel Jerome is 23.
