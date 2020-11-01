Today is Monday, Nov. 2, the 307th day of 2020. There are 59 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 2, 1976, former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter became the first candidate from the Deep South since the Civil War to be elected president as he defeated incumbent Gerald R. Ford.
Also on this date:
In 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, N.J.
In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states with the signing of proclamations by President Benjamin Harrison.
In 1917, British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour issued a declaration expressing support for a “national home” for the Jews in Palestine.
In 1948, President Harry S. Truman surprised the experts by winning a narrow upset over Republican challenger Thomas E. Dewey.
In 1959, former game show contestant Charles Van Doren admitted to a House subcommittee that he’d been given questions and answers in advance when he appeared on the NBC’s “Twenty-One.”
Fun fact
The brain is our fattiest organ, being composed of nearly 60 percent fat.
These three tweets
1. Life insurance: “Because why not be painfully aware that you’re worth more dead than alive.”
@Smooheed
2. Cop: “Do you understand your rights?”
NASCAR driver: “My what?”
@PopeAwesomeXIII
3. Zebras? Oh, you mean horse referees.
@CrockettForReal
Trending words
“Rue:” verb; (ROO). Definition: To feel penitence, remorse, or regret for.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 82. Actor Stefanie Powers is 78. Actor Kate Linder is 73. Rock musician Carter Beauford (The Dave Matthews Band) is 62. Actor Peter Mullan is 61. Rock musician Bobby Dall (Poison) is 57. Actor Jenny Robertson (“Bull Durham”) is 57. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is 56. Actor Lauren Velez is 56. Actor Sean Kanan is 54. Actor David Schwimmer is 54. Rock musician Fieldy is 51. Actor Meta Golding is 49. Rock singer-musician John Hampson (Nine Days) is 49. Actor Marisol Nichols is 49. Actor Danny Cooksey is 45. Rock musician Chris Walla is 45. Actor Reshma Shetty is 43. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye,” “Dancing With the Stars”) is 40. Country singer Erika Jo is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.